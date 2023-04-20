Hamilton melts social media with ADORABLE 'father son moment'

Graham Shaw

Thursday 20 April 2023 22:31

Lewis Hamilton is not top of the Instagram charts for F1 drivers for nothing, and he killed it again on Thursday as he shared a touching 'father son moment'.

The 38-year-old seven-time world champion posted three adorable images to his 32.3million followers, all posing with his bulldog Roscoe.

Hamilton is smiling in a baseball cap and casual clothes as he cradles Roscoe in his arms, while in one in particular the famous pooch stares up lovingly at his 'father'.

Lewis captioned the post 'father son moment', sending his fans wild in the process. Within an hour of being published it had racked up more than 300,000 likes.

Roscoe a superstar pooch

Roscoe of course is no stranger to the spotlight - he often travels like a rockstar with Hamilton to races around the world, and is something of a social media sensation himself.

The Instagram account @roscoelovescoco has accumulated more than 747,000 followers and is a cult thing with F1 fans. And Hamilton fans in particular.

