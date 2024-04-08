Verstappen reveals Kelly Piquet relief over daughter's jinx
Verstappen reveals Kelly Piquet relief over daughter's jinx
Max Verstappen has revealed that his partner Kelly Piquet was relieved that his Red Bull car suffered no reliability issues during the Japanese Grand Prix, because otherwise her daughter Penelope might think she brings bad luck to the three-time world champion.
Verstappen suffered a rare retirement in the recent Australian Grand Prix, after a rear right brake mechanical failure led to a small fire. It broke his 43-race points scoring streak.
READ MORE: 'Hamilton is deserting a sinking ship' - GPFans Japanese GP Hot Takes
Piquet, who has been dating Verstappen since 2021, was present at the race, along with her young daughter.
However, by this weekend he and his machinery were back on form, storming to a one-two victory ahead of his team-mate Sergio Perez in Japan.
Piquet and Penelope were in attendance at the Suzuka race, and the Dutchman said after the race that his girlfriend was relieved that Verstappen’s race was not as dramatic as his previous outing.
He told Viaplay: "She (Penelope) asked me ‘why did you retire?’ in Australia and I said, ‘Well the car was on fire!’
"I think Kelly is glad nothing happened today, otherwise she (Penelope) might feel as if she brings bad luck.”
Piquet, who shares her daughter with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, is often spotted at the F1 paddock to lend her support to Verstappen.
READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Hamilton endures MORE misery after Ricciardo crash causes chaos
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ecclestone's wife signs letter of SUPPORT for under-fire FIA president
- 45 minutes ago
F1 drivers' penalty points: Who is close to a race ban?
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen reveals Kelly Piquet relief over daughter's jinx
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton reveals F1 legend pressured Wolff to ban him from fashion parties
- 2 hours ago
Perez reveals HUGE timeline for 2025 Red Bull decision
- 3 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Top pundit reveals Verstappen 'confused' by modern F1 language
- Today 09:12