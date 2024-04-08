Verstappen reveals Kelly Piquet relief over daughter's jinx

Max Verstappen has revealed that his partner Kelly Piquet was relieved that his Red Bull car suffered no reliability issues during the Japanese Grand Prix, because otherwise her daughter Penelope might think she brings bad luck to the three-time world champion.

Verstappen suffered a rare retirement in the recent Australian Grand Prix, after a rear right brake mechanical failure led to a small fire. It broke his 43-race points scoring streak.

Piquet, who has been dating Verstappen since 2021, was present at the race, along with her young daughter.

However, by this weekend he and his machinery were back on form, storming to a one-two victory ahead of his team-mate Sergio Perez in Japan.

Kelly Piquet in Australia with Penelope

Verstappen had to retire from the Australian Grand Prix

Piquet and Penelope were in attendance at the Suzuka race, and the Dutchman said after the race that his girlfriend was relieved that Verstappen’s race was not as dramatic as his previous outing.

Max Verstappen won the Japanese Grand Prix

He told Viaplay: "She (Penelope) asked me ‘why did you retire?’ in Australia and I said, ‘Well the car was on fire!’

"I think Kelly is glad nothing happened today, otherwise she (Penelope) might feel as if she brings bad luck.”

Piquet, who shares her daughter with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, is often spotted at the F1 paddock to lend her support to Verstappen.

