Piquet shares her stunning Verstappen 'date night' pics

Dan Ripley

Saturday 13 January 2024 19:27

Max Verstappen and Formula 1 teams may now start to have one eye on the new 2024 season as winter breaks begin to end.

But that doesn't mean that the time with loved ones is all over ahead of another long season - this one being a record 24 races long.

It has been well established that Max Verstappen enjoys sim racing but he also knows how to spend time with girlfriend Kelly Piquet too.

Piquet took to Instagram to show off pictures of a date night with the triple world champion, dressing in a leopard print style dress as she posted pictures to social media.

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen are pictured together during the 2023 season

Kelly Piquet is often spotted in the F1 paddock to give support to Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is hoping to build on a highly successful 2023 F1 season

Calm before the storm for Verstappen

Among the pictures included a 2019 Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia bottle, an Italian wine worth around £430.

Along with other snaps Piquet captioned the images with "Mood: date night" while also accompanying it with various emojis.

It looked like being an enjoyable evening for Piquet and Verstappen, but the latter will soon have to face up to his rivals when the F1 season begins in two months.

Verstappen will once again be favourite to win the world championship for the fourth time in a row, but having won 19 of the 22 races last season, may have to expect a tougher battle to retain his crown.

READ MORE: F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live