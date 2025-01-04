F1 legend makes SHOCK Schumacher claim in Hamilton SNUB

Formula 1 legend Ross Brawn has delivered a shock verdict over a legendary debate regarding the legacy of one of the most successful drivers in the sport's history.

Brawn became famous as the mastermind behind Michael Schumacher's F1 success as the pair worked together at both Benetton and Ferrari, where Schumacher achieved his seven drivers' championship victories.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton BOMBSHELL dropped as F1 star's Ferrari debut given delay update

READ MORE: Hamilton crowned F1 champion in SHOCK result

The iconic duo first worked together in F1 in 1991, where Brawn was technical director at Benetton and Schumacher had just joined on a five-year contract.

It wasn't until 1994 however that the pair first achieved championship success when Schumacher claimed his maiden championship.

The following year, the pair did the double, bringing home both the drivers' and the constructors' trophies for Benetton.

Ross Brawn retired from F1 in 2014 after an illustrious career

Michael Schumacher reunited with Ross Brawn at Mercedes in 2010

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen delivers Red Bull ULTIMATUM over son’s F1 future

Hamilton set for major Ferrari challenge

Just as seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is now also preparing to do, in 1996, Schumacher and Brawn departed the team they had seen success with for Ferrari, determined to cement their legacy into the F1 history books.

The pair became known as the dream team working at Ferrari alongside Jean Todt, General Manager, and Rory Byrne, who was Chief Designer. The team went on to secure six constructors' titles and five consecutive drivers' championships with Schumacher from 2000 until 2004.

These legendary victories earned Schumacher the top spot at the time for the championship record, but now that record is tied with Hamilton, who heads to Ferrari in search of the elusive eighth title.

In an interview with Auto Hebdo, Brawn was asked if he had ever experienced such professional symbiosis before working with the dream team at Ferrari, and whether he felt he would ever experience it again.

Brawn responded: "The answer is no in both cases!"

"Such a meeting of people of this standard, with a driver as exceptional as Michael, happens very rarely. No more than once a decade. I worked with Lewis [Hamilton] who is another incredibly fast and talented driver, but with a totally different approach."

Schumacher returned to the paddock in 2010 when he was reunited with Brawn at Mercedes, but when the legend announced his retirement for 2013, Brawn enlisted Hamilton as his replacement.

Nico Rosberg received a new team-mate in Lewis Hamilton after Michael Schumacher retired

Having worked with two of the GOAT's in F1, Brawn has now insisted that no driver could come close to Schumacher.

"A notoriety assumed and sought, a lifestyle on the "fast line" the opposite of the tranquillity sought by Michael. But deep down, there was the same commitment, talent and desire.

"Just the approach was different. For me, having contributed to the conquest of each of his seven world titles was just exceptional.

"There is nothing above Michael."

READ MORE: Sky F1 presenter reveals engagement joy in HUGE life update

Related