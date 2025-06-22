F1 champion reveals €100m fortune despite flying taxi blunder

Nico Rosberg has revealed his €100m fortune he has accumulated since leaving F1 as world champion in 2016 and how he has earned it.

Having hung up his race suit almost immediately after securing his first and only drivers' title, Rosberg now holds stakes in around 40 companies and has founded Rosberg Ventures, a €100 million fund, but his financial journey hasn't been plain sailing.

Speaking to German publication Bild, Lewis Hamilton's former team-mate declared that his new path into the financial world doesn't stray too far from his racing roots.

"Good founders are like racing drivers. They make quick, bold decisions. I love working with them, understanding their ideas and supporting their development. It's exciting when the best founders meet the strongest venture capital funds. This creates something new that really makes a difference," Rosberg claimed.

Despite his relative success with Rosberg Ventures, the 39-year-old spoke of his biggest financial failures since leaving the track, admitting some regrets over the fact that he gives his daughters pocket money.

When asked how he is transferring his own skills with money over to his young daughters, Rosberg admitted: "I'm not yet as good as I would like to be. They get pocket money, but I want them to learn to earn money through their own projects. That's now on my list."

The former Mercedes star shares two daughters with wife Vivian, who were born in 2015 and 2017, making them just seven and nine years old, so we think he can be excused for the pocket money faux pas for now!

Nico Rosberg (R) still returns to the F1 paddock as a Sky Sports pundit

Rosberg's loss over bizarre mistake

Whilst he may have been harsh on himself over his generosity as a father, Rosberg did reveal what his biggest mistake was in the financial sphere, speaking candidly about a major error.

A self-proclaimed sustainability entrepreneur, Rosberg's first loss came about thanks to an optimistically futuristic idea that wasn't quite ready to get off the ground.

"I made my first losses with Lilium. An air taxi start-up from Germany - great idea, but the battery technology wasn't ready yet,"

"In February 2025, it filed for insolvency for the second time. That was bitter, because Lilium was initially a beacon of hope for sustainable urban mobility ‘made in Germany’," he admitted.

