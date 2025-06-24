I was an F1 star and I won Le Mans six times, but I just wanted to be a gardener

Jacky Ickx is a name that belongs in the list of F1 champions.

Racing alongside legends such as Jackie Stewart, Bruce McLaren, Graham Hill and Jochen Rindt, Ickx’s F1 career extended from 1966 until 1979 where he competed with the likes of Ferrari, Tyrrell and Frank Williams’ racing team.

Yet, the Belgian driver never managed to claim an F1 world title, which should not undermine his other seismic achievements in motorsport.

Not only does he have eight grand prix victories, but Ickx is also a six-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, not to mention a winner in just about every racing category from motorcycles to rally cars, touring cars and Formula 2.

Yet, when Ickx speaks of his childhood, motorsport possessed little of his imagination and instead he was drawn to a life outdoors.

"I wasn't interested. My father took me [to grands prix] with him but I was bored,” Ickx said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“In 1954 I was eight years old and my parents took me to the Belgian GP: there is a photograph of me that day giving flowers to [Juan Manuel] Fangio but all I remember is that, when I got home, I told my parents never to take me to a GP again because I was so bored. I liked other things: nature, animals. I dreamed of being a gardener or a gamekeeper".

So, why did a passion for gardening suddenly transform into a racing career for Ickx? One gift changed everything. A motorcycle, given to Ickx by his parents, which allowed him not only to discover his love for racing, but also that he was rather good at it.

Why did Ickx never win a F1 title?

Ickx racing with Ferrari at Le Mans in 1973

Ickx’s racing passion started a motorsport career that spanned three decades in motorcycles, F1 cars, and - of course - sports cars, winning Le Mans in 1969, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1981 and 1982.

However, Ickx is also remembered as one of the best drivers to not win an F1 title, coming close to the achievement in 1970 where he secured three grand prix victories.

Instead, Jochen Rindt was posthumously named as F1 champion, unable to complete his title winning year after a tragic accident at Monza in September claimed his life.

Ickx has since revealed that he did not want to win the title following Rindt’s death and believed if he had, it would be tainted as the better driver had not survived to compete alongside him.

The Belgian's main title challenge took place at Ferrari, and Ickx recalls his time at the team with an air of romanticism that is still deeply entrenched in their imagery today.

"When you become part of the Maranello family you stay there forever. I spent five years in F1 with Ferrari and I consider them very happy, very intense,” he explained.

“I also have beautiful memories of Enzo Ferrari, as a very patient and tender man, contrary to what many say about him. Ours was a different world compared to today's, where there was more danger but where we were all truly together, the team was our life. I remember long days on the track with tables set with bread, salami and wine on the table.”

Enzo Ferrari (R)- the founder of the iconic racing team

Ickx’s memories are far removed from the sport today, but instead of lamenting this change the racing legend offered a philosophical response about modern F1.

“It is the worst mistake you can make when you get old: continually comparing the old with the new. You have to always live in the present, without looking back, without judging. Love without ego. Even if I learned it late,” he said.

Ickx may not have achieved a F1 world title, but the Belgian racer passes on an even more important legacy than just being a great racing driver. Instead, he embodies the art of being humble, of remaining grounded in a world that only celebrates individuals at their absolute best.

Ickx’s story is just as important as any F1 champion's, a lesson in humility and that in motorsport success is not - and should not - only be defined in F1.

The 80-year-old’s passion for racing was also inherited by his daughter, Vanina Ickx, who emulated her father by competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and claiming podium finishes in the Le Mans Series.

“We must leave our children free to do and experiment, to follow their dreams and encourage them. Vanina has done and is doing her own path, she likes it and I am happy,” Ickx surmised.

