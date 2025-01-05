Perez F1 future given HUGE update as return tipped

Recently axed Formula 1 star Sergio Perez has been tipped for a return to the pinnacle of motorsport after being dropped by Red Bull.

The Mexican racer had been Max Verstappen's team-mate since 2021 after he left Racing Point to join Christian Horner's outfit.

F1 HEADLINES: Controversial Hamilton comments revealed as F1 star's future takes fresh twist

READ MORE: McLaren chief issues statement over team SALE

Verstappen and Perez experienced two years of domination, claiming both the drivers' and constructors' championships in 2022 and 2023.

Last season, however, Red Bull missed out on double championship success once again, largely due to Perez's poor performances. After multiple early exits in qualifying, Perez finished the season with two DNFs in a row, cementing Red Bull's third place in the team standings, with the 34-year-old only managing P8 in the drivers' championship.

Sergio Perez faced constant questioning over his position at Red Bull in 2024

VCARB star Liam Lawson was chosen to replace Sergio Perez for 2025

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen delivers Red Bull ULTIMATUM over son’s F1 future

Perez's father predicts F1 comeback

Following Perez's worst-ever season as a Red Bull driver, Horner and the team's executive advisor Helmut Marko opted to promote Liam Lawson from their junior team VCARB, the Kiwi racer set to partner Verstappen for 2025.

Following Perez's exit from the team, he failed to secure a role anywhere else on the grid, but now, his father has insisted he would consider a return to F1 should an offer be made.

Speaking to Imagen Television Mexico, Antonio Perez Garibay said: "I am sure he is going to do beautiful things through his foundation where he will unload all his energy but I am also telling you that the movie is not closed if a very good opportunity comes along for Formula 1.

"I am sure that Checo would take it but for any other category I am sure he would not," he declared.

READ MORE: Sky F1 presenter reveals engagement joy in HUGE life update

Related