Verstappen absent as Horner holds Red Bull F1 debrief

Red Bull's best chance of championship success, Max Verstappen, was seemingly absent from a debrief at his Formula 1 outfit's HQ held by Christian Horner.

Speaking to a packed crowd at the team’s Triple Header Debrief, Horner was joined by his number two driver Yuki Tsunoda, but there was no sign of Verstappen.

In a video posted to Red Bull F1’s official Instagram story, Horner could be heard addressing the crowd, seemingly explaining the reason for the debrief without the reigning champion.

"I thought it would be great to introduce him [Tsunoda] to everybody and maybe ask some questions, I hope you can see him at the back," the F1 boss joked in reference to Tsunoda’s height, the crowd laughing in response.

"Welcome to Red Bull Racing", Horner’s message concluded before likely handing over Tsunoda to the crowd for questioning.

Will Red Bull stick with Verstappen and Tsunoda for 2026?

Tsunoda was thrust into the main team's lineup just two races into the 2025 season after initially signing on with Racing Bulls to continue his career with the junior team for a fifth year.

After Horner and f1 advisor Helmut Marko controversially promoted Liam Lawson over Tsunoda last year, it didn't take long for the former constructors' champions to realise they'd made a mistake, swapping the two young stars from the Japanese GP onwards.

With rumours persisting over Verstappen's unsteady future in the sport, Red Bull need stability, and unless something drastic occurs (you really never can be sure in this sport) the Dutchman and his new team-mate will stay put until at least the end of this year.

The reigning champion has a child on the way and although he appears focused on improving Red Bull as a team both now and into the near future, it has been floated that he could potentially take a sabbatical to step away from F1 and assess his career options.

Tsunoda on the other hand is not in charge of his own racing future, with Red Bull only assigning him a contract until the end of 2025, although he has lasted longer than Lawson already, so that's a good sign at least.

