F1 News Today: Verstappen and FIA chief caught in heated debate as F1 launch investigation into chaotic GP events
Max Verstappen was clearly less than happy with the five-second penalty which he felt cost him his second win of the season, arguing that he was forced off the track by eventual winner Oscar Piastri.
F1 launch 'investigation' over issue that sparked weekend chaos
Formula 1 have revealed an investigation into a recurring issue within the sport which has already proven to affect a race weekend on the 2025 calendar.
The F1 heiress, the £25m jewel heist and a home insurance NIGHTMARE
Formula 1 heiress Tamara Ecclestone was the victim of a £25m jewel heist in 2019, and the case of her missing diamonds remains partly unsolved.
Aftermath of Lewis Hamilton Mercedes exit revealed in NEW Netflix documentary'
The aftermath of Lewis Hamilton's shock exit from Mercedes Formula 1 team is set to be revealed in an exclusive new documentary, with further details set to be revealed ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.
Hamilton saves bamboozled Ferrari team-mate Leclerc after hilarious blunder
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has shown that his talents aren't limited to Formula 1, in a new video with Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun