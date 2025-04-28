close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen and FIA chief caught in heated debate as F1 launch investigation into chaotic GP events

Max Verstappen was clearly less than happy with the five-second penalty which he felt cost him his second win of the season, arguing that he was forced off the track by eventual winner Oscar Piastri.

F1 launch 'investigation' over issue that sparked weekend chaos

Formula 1 have revealed an investigation into a recurring issue within the sport which has already proven to affect a race weekend on the 2025 calendar.

The F1 heiress, the £25m jewel heist and a home insurance NIGHTMARE

Formula 1 heiress Tamara Ecclestone was the victim of a £25m jewel heist in 2019, and the case of her missing diamonds remains partly unsolved.

Aftermath of Lewis Hamilton Mercedes exit revealed in NEW Netflix documentary'

The aftermath of Lewis Hamilton's shock exit from Mercedes Formula 1 team is set to be revealed in an exclusive new documentary, with further details set to be revealed ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Hamilton saves bamboozled Ferrari team-mate Leclerc after hilarious blunder

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has shown that his talents aren't limited to Formula 1, in a new video with Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

F1 News Today: Horner facing Red Bull future uncertainty as F1 driver switch tipped for rival team
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner facing Red Bull future uncertainty as F1 driver switch tipped for rival team

  • Yesterday 21:21
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton ‘desperate’ as Ferrari suffer team breakdown
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton ‘desperate’ as Ferrari suffer team breakdown

  • April 26, 2025 20:29

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen and FIA chief caught in heated debate as F1 launch investigation into chaotic GP events

  • 28 minutes ago
GPFans Recap

Lewis Hamilton US dreams open up as Ferrari driver tipped for rival team move - F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:51
F1 Social

Hamilton saves bamboozled Ferrari team-mate Leclerc after hilarious blunder

  • Yesterday 22:58
Massive Daniel Ricciardo error proves perfect warning for McLaren F1 star

  • Yesterday 21:54
  • 1
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner facing Red Bull future uncertainty as F1 driver switch tipped for rival team

  • Yesterday 21:21
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton plans HUGE New York moment as Ferrari storm clouds gather

  • Yesterday 20:57
