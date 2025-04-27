Verstappen's heated exchange with FIA boss caught on camera

Max Verstappen was caught on camera at last weekend's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix having an animated exchange with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Verstappen was clearly less than happy with the five-second penalty which he felt cost him his second win of the season, arguing that he was forced off the track by eventual winner Oscar Piastri.

The Dutchman has never gone directly head to head with Ben Sulayem, but the pair's ideologies have clashed frequently over the last year or so, particularly with the enforcement and doubling down on rules about swearing.

The FIA have cracked down on any swearing from drivers in press conferences, with Verstappen being punished for an incident with community service in 2024, and it's widely believed that Ben Sulayem is behind that increased focus on language.

The reigning champ was approached by the FIA chief immediately after the race in an exchange which wasn't shown on Sky Sports' coverage, but which came out after the event – Verstappen looking animated and frustrated, although it's not known exactly what words were exchanged between the pair.

Verstappen channels inner Jose Mourinho

Verstappen has railed against the restrictions on drivers' expression, often cracking jokes about the situation on his sim racing streams, and once again hinting at wanting to say more than he was allowed last weekend.

Speaking about the Saudi penalty after the race, he said: “The problem is that I cannot share my opinion about it because I might get penalised also, so it’s better not to speak about it."

He added: “I know I cannot swear in here but at the same time, you also can’t be critical in any form that might ‘harm’ or ‘danger’. Let me get the sheet out, there’s a lot of lines, you know? So that’s why it’s better not to talk about it. You can put yourself in trouble, and I don’t think anyone wants that.”

The regulation likely being referred to by the Dutchman reads as follows: “Any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motor sport and on the values defended by the FIA.”

F1 HEADLINES: True impact of Ricciardo exit revealed as Horner Red Bull future in jeopardy

Related