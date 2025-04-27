close global

F1 News Today: True impact of Ricciardo exit revealed as Horner Red Bull future in jeopardy

Formula 1 has a Daniel Ricciardo problem. Again.

Horner Red Bull future questioned over pivotal Verstappen decision

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has questioned whether Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is likely to stay with the outfit amid the opaque future of Max Verstappen.

Oscar Piastri shows off stunning McLaren F1 collection

The Formula 1 merchandise worn by McLaren star Oscar Piastri has featured in a stunning reveal of the team's trophy collection, with the Aussie racer donning an impressive improvement on last year’s papaya kit.

Bottas BACK on podium as star overcomes huge racing setback

Valtteri Bottas has returned to the podium of a sporting event once again, although not in his role as Mercedes' reserve driver.

Geri Halliwell's fashion secrets: Why Christian Horner’s wife wears all white

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner is often joined in the paddock by his superstar wife Geri Halliwell-Horner, but have you noticed the singer and author now exclusively wears white?

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'desperate' as Ferrari suffer team breakdown
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'desperate' as Ferrari suffer team breakdown
  • Yesterday 20:29

  • Yesterday 20:29
F1 News Today: Hamilton makes London return as Ferrari quit verdict issued
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton makes London return as Ferrari quit verdict issued
  • April 25, 2025 20:47

  • April 25, 2025 20:47
  • 1

Ferrari handed F1 driver switch warning as star tipped for rival move
  • 29 minutes ago

  • 29 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Why ONE F1 team is more 'appropriate' for Max Verstappen than Red Bull
  • 1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton ranked BOTTOM of F1 drivers
  • 2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: True impact of Ricciardo exit revealed as Horner Red Bull future in jeopardy
  • 3 hours ago

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Alonso targeted by rival boss as Aston Martin star absent from team announcement - F1 Recap
  • Yesterday 23:57

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News & Gossip

Mick Schumacher split rumours after 'dating app shock'
  • Yesterday 22:57

  • Yesterday 22:57
