Sergio Perez suffers heartbreaking fan loss

Sergio Perez has suffered the sad loss of a fan who went viral for his support of the Mexican driver.

Teenage dog Fabbio rose to niche online fame for his support of the former Red Bull star, including videos where he was sat in a Red Bull replica car which was towed behind owner Jorge Alvarado's bicycle.

The 16-year-old pooch had been receiving treatment for some health issues in recent days, and unfortunately passed away at his local vets.

Fabbio never made it to a Mexican Grand Prix in person (in dogson?) but at least one cardboard cutout of him made it to the race, with the hound getting to meet his hero at an event in Mexico.

His owner had even had a Cadillac outfit made in advance for the pup, in response to the rumours that Perez could join the American team for next season.

Perez's brother sends fan condolences

Posting on the dog's Instagram account, Alvarado told fans of his four-legged friend: "As you know, Fabbio got sick and was hospitalised at the San Patricio Clinic, and he just left us a few moments ago.

"I wanted to leave this message to thank you for your support and to let you know because you deserve it, for all those who loved Fabbio . I know he was very dear to many people.

"My mom and I came for his afternoon visit, and it seemed like he was just waiting for us to say goodbye. We're going to cremate him, and I want to do something special for those who want to be with him to say goodbye."

Perez's brother Antonio commented on the post, saying: "So much strength, my Jorge. I send you a hug, and I understand because we're canine friends, and I know what a lifelong companion is. Thank you for instilling love for my brother in him, and I send you a big hug."

