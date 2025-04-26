Geri Halliwell's fashion secrets: Why Christian Horner’s wife wears all white

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner is often joined in the paddock by his superstar wife Geri Halliwell-Horner, but have you noticed the singer and author now exclusively wears white?

For those of you only aware of Halliwell through her Spice Girls stardom, the first image of her that is likely to pop into your head will feature the iconic Union Jack dress worn at the 1997 Brit Awards when she performed as 'Ginger Spice'.

At the height of the English girl group's fame, Halliwell was known for her quirky wardrobe and bold fashion choices, admitting in an interview with Vogue last year: "Fashion is a language, it's the only time I have control."

In the sit-down chat with the fashion powerhouse, the Spice Girl spoke of the lengths she used to go to in order to elevate what she wore, revealing the legendary Brits look was all down to a risky decision she made against professional advice from her stylist.

Speaking in the Vogue Life in Looks episode, Halliwell-Horner said: "I remember thinking, maybe I could put a flag, a British flag."

"At the time, the stylist said to me, 'I don't think you should wear that'. I got a tea towel, a very inexpensive tea towel, it was probably about £5, I said, 'let's place it on this Gucci dress' so it's very symmetrical, the Gucci dress does the inner work it's going to hold me in, but the British tea towel is going to be on the top of it."

To finish off the now historic outfit, the 52-year-old added that she used car spray to paint her boots a blinding bright red in order to match!

Strange reason Geri Halliwell-Horner always wears white at a grand prix

Horner became the team principal of Red Bull F1 upon their entry to the sport in 2005 and since marrying Halliwell in Bedfordshire in 2015, she has frequently appeared in the paddock, on the grid and in the Red Bull garage across grand prix weekends.

During the races where she is present to enjoy the sport and support her husband's team, Halliwell-Horner almost always presents herself dressed entirely in white.

In a recent interview with The Times it was revealed that Horner's wife dons the same colour palette to most events, not just F1.

She arrived at the interview dressed in all white once again, with the reporter taking the chance to query the former pop star over her famous fashion choice.

The Times reported: "She’s dressed in her now regular uniform: white tailored trousers, a white polo neck and a white coat. Why all white?"

The former Spice Girl responded, revealing the reason behind her peculiar fashion secret.

"I have been wearing it since I was a toddler! It keeps things simple," she explained.

She previously explained her choice to wear white to the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Gala Dinner after Max Verstappen's victory in the principality, providing a more understandable reason for the simple wardrobe.

Referring to the outfit she wore alongside her husband, Halliwell-Horner explained: "This new stage in my life where it's like, I just want to keep things a little bit simple, bit more demure, I don't need to over promote my body, sometimes less is more. I've discovered there's power in that."

"For the last few years, I've worn white a lot, a time in my life where I just wanted simplicity, elegance, but I also wanted practicality."

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen Red Bull decision announced as team chief teases ‘desperate’ champion’s exit

Related