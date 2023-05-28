Monaco Grand Prix 2023 results: Final classification after rain plays havoc
Max Verstappen once again came out on top at the Monaco Grand Prix after seeing off the challenging mixed conditions for his fourth win of the season.
The Dutchman triumphed ahead of Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin, with Esteban Ocon finishing third to round off the podium for Alpine.
Here is the day's final classification from the tight and twisty streets of Monte Carlo.
Monaco Grand Prix 2023 results
The final classification was as follows:
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:48:51.980
2. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +27.921
3. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +36.990
4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +39.062
5. George Russell (Mercedes): +56.284
6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +1:01.890
7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1:02.362
8. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +1:03.391
9. Lando Norris (McLaren): +1 lap
10. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1 lap
11. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1 lap
12. Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri): +1 lap
13. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +1 lap
14. Alex Albon (Williams): +1 lap
15. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +2 lap
16. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +2 lap
17. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +2 lap
18. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +2 lap
19. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +2 lap
Not Classified
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): DNF
Fastest Lap
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 1:15.650 on lap 53
