Monaco Grand Prix 2023 results: Final classification after rain plays havoc

Sunday 28 May 2023 19:19 - Updated: 19:19

Max Verstappen once again came out on top at the Monaco Grand Prix after seeing off the challenging mixed conditions for his fourth win of the season.

The Dutchman triumphed ahead of Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin, with Esteban Ocon finishing third to round off the podium for Alpine.

Here is the day's final classification from the tight and twisty streets of Monte Carlo.

Monaco Grand Prix 2023 results

The final classification was as follows:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:48:51.980

2. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +27.921

3. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +36.990

4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +39.062

5. George Russell (Mercedes): +56.284

6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +1:01.890

7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1:02.362

8. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +1:03.391

9. Lando Norris (McLaren): +1 lap

10. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1 lap

11. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1 lap

12. Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri): +1 lap

13. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +1 lap

14. Alex Albon (Williams): +1 lap

15. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +2 lap

16. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +2 lap

17. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +2 lap

18. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +2 lap

19. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +2 lap

Not Classified

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): DNF

Fastest Lap

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 1:15.650 on lap 53

