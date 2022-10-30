F1 Driver of the Day: Who won so far in 2022 and how to vote

Welcome to GPFans

F1 Driver of the Day provides a sub-plot to the latter stages of every single grand prix as fans get the chance to vote on the award.

Launched back in 2016, Driver of the Day is an official F1 award which creates much debate.

Remember, this is not about who wins the race or who has the fastest car. It’s the driver who has performed the best given the challenges he has faced on any given Sunday.

Who won F1 Driver of the Day in 2022?

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has a record 14 grand prix victories so far this year, a second consecutive world title and also the most Driver of the Day awards as well.

The Dutchman has won it five times in 2022, courtesy of early-season successes in Imola and Miami and more recently in Hungary, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has four Driver of the Day awards in 2022 but that early-season purple patch is long gone and he has not tasted success since the Canadian Grand Prix in June.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez has claimed three awards in 2022, for his victory in Monaco, a fantastic late dash to second place in the British Grand Prix and most recently for that terrific win in Singapore.

The most recent winner of the award is Daniel Ricciardo, with the Honey Badger's terrific drive to P7 for McLaren netting him top place in the voting at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Ricciardo overcame a 10-second penalty for colliding with Yuki Tsunoda to pull off a series of thrilling overtakes, and he claimed 24.4% of the votes for Driver of the Day. That was well clear of local hero Perez (16.7%).

Here is the 2022 roll of honour so far after the Mexico City Grand Prix:

RaceDriver of the DayFinishing PositionVotes
Bahrain GPCharles Leclerc128.3%
Saudi Arabian GPCharles Leclerc226.8%
Australian GPCharles Leclerc119.7%
Emilio Romagna GPMax Verstappen114.7%
Miami GPMax Verstappen118%
Spanish GPLewis Hamilton522.8%
Monaco GPSergio Perez127.6%
Azerbaijan GPLewis Hamilton414.8%
Canadian GPCharles Leclerc521.6%
British GPSergio Perez220.7%
Austrian GPMick Schumacher624.5%
French GPCarlos Sainz540%
Hungarian GPMax Verstappen134.2%
Belgian GPMax Verstappen131.9%
Dutch GPMax Verstappen122.6%
Italian GPNyck de Vries924.8%
Singapore GPSergio Perez122.6%
Japanese GPSebastian Vettel616.3%
United States GPSebastian Vettel718.4%
Mexico City GPDaniel Ricciardo724.4%

How is F1 Driver of the Day chosen?

As we said, this is all about the F1 fans getting a chance to decide the award during every single race.

Voting opens during the latter stages of each race and closes when the race ends.

How to vote for Driver of the Day

It’s incredibly simple to get involved. You just need to go to the voting page on the official F1 website and cast your vote once the window opens.

Your next opportunity is the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday November 13, 2022.

What is the prize for Driver of the Day?

Drivers do receive a trophy but there is no financial incentive.

