F1 News Today: Verstappen penalty protest decision made as Red Bull blunder revealed

Red Bull have confirmed their course of action regarding the potential review of Max Verstappen's controversial penalty at last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull make incredible Max Verstappen blunder

Red Bull have made a huge blunder on their website, involving four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren chief admits Norris and Piastri on collision course

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has admitted that Formula 1 driver duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are set for an unavoidable crash.

➡️ READ MORE

New Grand Prix moves huge step closer as circuit gets green light

A major update on the building of a new Formula 1 track has been issued by the Mayor of Madrid.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen given major family celebration after Paris announcement

Max Verstappen has been given a reason to celebrate, in a heartwarming off-track family announcement.

➡️ READ MORE

Related