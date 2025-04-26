F1 chief teases Ferrari exit over 'desperate' Lewis Hamilton

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has been labelled 'desperate' by a Formula 1 chief following his poor start to the 2025 season with Ferrari.

The 40-year-old's switch to the Scuderia was all the rage when the move was announced in 2024, but in reality, Hamilton has failed to finish higher than P5 in a grand prix so far in his debut campaign in red.

Outside of his sprint race victory in Shanghai, the racing legend has consistently bemoaned his inability to adapt to the SF-25, and last time out in Jeddah, the British driver appeared at his wits end with the machinery after team-mate Charles Leclerc piloted his Ferrari to the podium.

Now, Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko has weighed in on the champion's struggles, pinpointing an event that Hamilton could be holding out for.

Has Hamilton given up on his first season with Ferrari already?

Speaking to F1 Insider, 81-year-old Marko gave a brutal assessment of the Ferrari star, saying: “He does indeed seem desperate."

Last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix appeared to mark a turning point for Hamilton following his P7 finish, but one that isn't necessarily for the better.

The former Mercedes man was almost lost for words over his failure to match Leclerc's pace, with his dejected demeanour perhaps a sign that Hamilton is ready to give up hopes of success in 2025, instead potentially biding his time for a strong car in 2026.

Some teams across the F1 grid have openly admitted their shift in focus to 2026, with outfits such as Williams revealing that they saw the opportunity to try and get a head start on the new regulations set to sweep the sport next year.

This mentality could also be where Hamilton's head is after Jeddah, with Marko agreeing that his best chance of one final surge of success before retirement could be next season.

"I believe that he is waiting for the 2026 car and hopes that Ferrari will not only achieve the 'golden shot' with this car, but that the Scuderia will also build a car that he can handle better," the Austrian advisor stated.

Hamilton obviously had no say in the SF-25, but with his dislike of Ferrari's machinery so vocal, perhaps his input into the Scuderia's challenger for next year could see Hamilton's chances boosted for the 2026 championship. If not, well Ferrari's interpretation of the new regulations could decide whether the champion stays or finally hangs up his race suit.

