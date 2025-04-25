McLaren chief admits Norris and Piastri on collision course

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has admitted that Formula 1 driver duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are set for an unavoidable crash.

The championship campaign has been spiced up following Piastri's victory last time out in Jeddah, with the Aussie star's win taking him to the top of the drivers' standings ahead of Norris and reigning champion Max Verstappen.

As the Dutchman continues to battle with his unreliable Red Bull machinery, it is now an evolving reality that McLaren could have a scrap for the title on their hands if both papaya drivers maintain the momentum with which they began the season.

Piastri's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix success means he is now level with team-mate Norris for career wins, with all to play for as the championship battle continues next weekend in Miami.

Are McLaren facing a team orders issue?

When asked whether he fears a clash between his McLaren F1 driver duo, Brown not only denied the issue but seemingly encouraged it.

In an interview with De Telegraaf, Brown said: "No. I'm looking forward to it. Although clash might not be the first word I would use. But it is inevitable that it happens once, in a season with 24 races where everyone sees full on the limit. Then it really does happen at some point that one, for example, blocks on braking and hits the other."

"It is inevitable that they will hit each other at some point. But I think they always race fair and clean. And not that they are two too aggressive drivers, as you have seen in the past. If there is an incident, it's good if it's over quickly. The whole world looks forward to that moment. I understand that too. Our rivals will be hoping for it. But I think everyone will be disappointed with the outcome. That they will shake hands afterwards, instead of punching each other on the nose."

Brown raises a vital point that their rivals, especially Mercedes and Red Bull, will be watching closely in the hope that the papaya stars will take points off each other should they remain the two hottest contenders for the 2025 crown.

