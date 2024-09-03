Red Bull chief MOCKS McLaren's 'papaya rules'

close global

Harry Whitfield
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has ridiculed McLaren for their 'papaya rules' used during the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Oscar Piastri took the lead on the opening lap of the Italian GP with an aggressive move on pole-sitter Lando Norris.

With the Australian driver now in front of him, Norris was reminded of McLaren's team order of always racing fairly, especially with your team-mate.

Whilst McLaren were busy reminding their drivers of this, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc snatched victory with a superb strategy.

Lando Norris was ordered to hand the lead back to Oscar Piastri at the Hungarian GP
Charles Leclerc last won the Italian Grand Prix in 2019

WATCH: Norris warns Piastri over risky overtake

Marko taunts McLaren over team orders

After the controversy surrounding the Hungarian GP, McLaren has seemed determined to set an official stance when it comes to team orders when racing in papaya machinery.

However, their application of the 'papaya rules' during the Italian GP has led to questions on whether their attempt to please both drivers is affecting Norris' chances at the drivers' title.

Speaking to the media after the race about the team's result, Red Bull chief Marko said: "A disappointing result? Absolutely not. We kind of saw this coming."

Red Bull finished P6 and P8 in the Italian GP

Despite the performance, Marko could not resist teasing McLaren as he added: "I want to congratulate Ferrari on the win and thank McLaren for their sportsmanship.

"I appreciate that and it makes our situation a little bit better."

The 81-year-old also explained how McLaren’s ‘papaya rules’ are helping Red Bull to not lose too much ground in the battle for the drivers' title.

"In other words, our default wasn't that conspicuous. It could have been worse, but the gap is about the same as in Zandvoort," he continued.

"From our point of view, we welcome this sporting approach."

