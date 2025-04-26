Oscar Piastri shows off stunning McLaren F1 collection

The Formula 1 merchandise worn by McLaren star Oscar Piastri has featured in a stunning reveal of the team's trophy collection, with the Aussie racer donning an impressive improvement on last year’s papaya kit.

The 23-year-old modelled the official unisex McLaren F1 hoodie in the eye-catching papaya/phantom colourway as he added two more P1 trophies to the team's cabinet at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, England.

The piece from the 2025 merchandise collection features black shoulders and sleeves with the traditional papaya main hoodie colour, with many of the team's F1 sponsors also appearing on the bodywork including this season's team wear partner, Castore.

Priced from £50 and available in men’s, women’s and junior sizes, the latest McLaren kit to go on sale on the Castore store also includes polos, gilets and t-shirts, with two different versions available so you can back your favourite F1 driver.

Piastri gets his own team wear complete with the Australian flag, name and driver number 81, whilst team-mate Lando Norris also has his own merchandise available. Both options are on sale now here.

Castore, the UK-based brand who also launched Red Bull and Alpine merchandise, says the team kit is more advanced than ever, with laser-cut underarm holes for ventilation, reflective silver taping at shoulder seams mesh panel at the lower back and a dropped-hem design for enhanced coverage.

Castore’s co-founder, Tom Beahon said: "Our 2025 Formula One collections reflect the energy and ambition of our partner teams. Each range is meticulously designed to embody the drive, passion, and precision that fuels Red Bull Racing, Alpine, and McLaren. At Castore, we believe in pushing the limits of performance apparel, ensuring fans and athletes alike can experience the very best in technical sportswear."

Fans of Piastri do not just have the option of his hoodie if they want to support the new drivers' champion leader in the 2025 season.

The team has also launched stylish team wear waterproof hooded jackets from £150 for the new season, key for the team and their fans on wet race days. You can see the full range here.

Not only has Piastri overtaken Norris in the drivers' standings but McLaren proudly continue to lead the way in the constructors' championship after their 2024 victory, with now the best time to update your papaya merchandise as the F1 outfit go from strength to strength.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: F1 chief Brown confirms major McLaren exit

Related