Horner Red Bull future questioned over pivotal Verstappen decision

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has questioned whether Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is likely to stay with the outfit amid the opaque future of Max Verstappen.

Verstappen's future has been called into question of late, with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently saying that the situation is of 'great concern' for the Milton Keynes-based team.

The Dutchman is currently contracted until the end of the 2028 season, but Marko has also confirmed in recent months that there are exit clauses within his contract that would allow him to leave early.

Mercedes and Aston Martin have been the two teams most closely linked with a move for the four-time world champion, although team personnel at both teams have reiterated that they are happy with their current respective driver lineups.

Now, Croft has said that the future of Horner, and Red Bull as a whole in the F1 world championship, could be at risk, should Verstappen decide to jump ship.

"At the moment, he is doing things that no other driver would do with that car and getting results with it," Croft told Indo Sport.

"If they lose him, then what? What does that do for the future of Christian Horner as the team boss? What does that do for the overall battle for power? Do Red Bull still want to have a Formula 1 team if they're not winning races and winning championships?

"They pour a lot of money into the sport. So yeah, we watch it with interest."

Verstappen's blistering 2025 form

While Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda have faced huge struggles in 2025 with the RB21 car, Verstappen has excelled in the same machinery, already securing two second-place finishes and a race victory in the opening five races of the season.

However, it's a far cry from where he was after five races in 2024, and the Dutchman sits third in the drivers' championship, behind the McLaren drivers of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

While his form has been excellent, the fact that Red Bull are already 99 points behind McLaren in the constructors' championship will suggest to Verstappen that he does not have a car that is capable of challenging for championships, or even regular race victories.

Regulation changes in 2026 are set to see a shake up of the competitive order, but reports suggest that Mercedes are the furthest ahead in their development for 2026, and that other teams may be playing catch up.

Red Bull have ended their partnership with Honda from the end of the 2025 season, and will instead be relying on their own-built power units, in partnership with Ford Powertrains.

