Daniel Ricciardo was F1's 'smiling assassin' and the sport is lost without him
Daniel Ricciardo was F1's 'smiling assassin' and the sport is lost without him
Formula 1 has a Daniel Ricciardo problem. Again.
On this occasion, the problem isn't about him clogging up a Red Bull developmental seat or just being slow, but it might be worse in terms of the big picture.
For a sport which has found a new popularity as a personality-driven experience, with Drive To Survive opening the public's eyes to the characters on the grid, F1 seems to have run out of media darlings.
Sebastian Vettel and his love of nature? Gone. Zhou Guanyu's fashion sense? Relegated to a reserve role. Danny Ric's smile, love of engaging with the media and natural bounce? Gone.
F1's Daniel Ricciardo problem becoming obvious
Oscar Piastri's mum Nicole was talking about this issue recently, saying of media interactions: "To be honest I don’t know that any of them love it. I mean, Danny Ric was great at it."
She couldn't have been more right. The sport's biggest name is a Dutchman whose disinterest in talking to traditional media outlets is well known, while Lewis Hamilton has cut a broken, disappointed figure in front of Sky's cameras for at least 18 months now.
The top four in this year's championship are Verstappen, two boilerplate posh English men and Piastri, who's a stoic and reserved figure when he's dealing with the press. There's...kinda a dearth of fun dudes in F1 now.
Maybe one of the youngsters can be that guy in the future, but right now they're just young, nervous pups. There's a famously spicy former world champion in the paddock, but Fernando Alonso's settled more into the grumpy old man spot rather than being an g rogue.
There isn't a place for Daniel Ricciardo on the grid now. His performances just don't justify it. But boy, is there a gaping hole in the sport where his personality used to be.
READ MORE: F1 chief Brown confirms major McLaren exit
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Daniel Ricciardo was F1's 'smiling assassin' and the sport is lost without him
- 51 minutes ago
Ex-Red Bull boss reveals key moment for Verstappen exit decision
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton ‘desperate’ as Ferrari suffer team breakdown
- 2 hours ago
Aston Martin share plans for the future... without Lance Stroll
- 2 hours ago
Lando Norris says the party is OVER after unusual injury
- 3 hours ago
Geri Halliwell's fashion secrets: Why Christian Horner’s wife wears all white
- Today 17:58
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun