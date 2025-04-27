Hamilton saves bamboozled Ferrari team-mate Leclerc after hilarious blunder

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has shown that his talents aren't limited to Formula 1, in a new video with Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton has had a difficult start to life as a Ferrari driver, only picking up 31 points from the opening five grands prix weekends, and sitting down in seventh in the drivers' championship.

Team-mate Leclerc has beaten Hamilton in every full-length race this season, while he has also outqualified Hamilton on four occasions to one.

Only a sprint race victory has given Hamilton reason to smile on-track, but he and Leclerc seem to be getting along swimmingly off-track, recently admitting to late night chess sessions and playing a starring role in a number of Ferrari YouTube videos.

Now, the pair have been caught in a wholesome new release trying to work out sums in a video with Ferrari team partner CEVA Logistics.

While seeking to work out the carbon dioxide emissions released by an aeroplane, the pair ended up with different answers, much to Leclerc's amusement.

Hamilton and Leclerc in maths problem

Leclerc confidently stated: "So the CO2, that's 3545 kilos per 100 kilometres, so 3545 times 100..."

The Monegasque driver tailed off, before Hamilton jumped in to save him: "No that's 13,359 kilos divided by 100."

Leclerc clearly found his lack of maths skills funny, bursting into laughter before proclaiming: "Yes! That's exactly it!"

Ferrari are currently sat down in fourth in the constructors' championship, but Leclerc's brilliant third-place finish at last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has given the team an injection of confidence.

However, that result also means that the 27-year-old now sits 16 points ahead of his seven-time world champion team-mate, up in fifth in the standings.

charles doing the maths, lewis correcting him and charles laughing at that 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kBzzsE8LGZ — clara (@leclercsletters) April 25, 2025

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton makes London return as Ferrari quit verdict issued

Related