The aftermath of Lewis Hamilton's shock exit from Mercedes Formula 1 team is set to be revealed in an exclusive new documentary, with further details set to be revealed ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion triggered what many would consider the biggest driver change in the modern history of the sport, leaving Mercedes searching for a generational talent to fill the huge gap left by the racing legend.

The 40-year-old's move to Ferrari brought the Scuderia vast commercial success, with iconic number 44 caps flying off the shelves in the new red shade, but ever since taking to the wheel of his new machinery, Hamilton has struggled to adapt.

The British star's major career change promoted George Russell to Mercedes' main man, with team principal Toto Wolff keen to find the next big star to lead the Silver Arrows into a new era of F1- enter Kimi Antonelli.

Behind the scenes of Antonelli's Mercedes move unveiled

Wolff fielded his young Italian prodigy at his home grand prix where Antonelli took to the famous track in 2024 during FP1. He flew around Monza on his first few laps before spectacularly crashing Russell's Mercedes at Parabolica, but nevertheless, was confirmed as Hamilton's 2025 replacement less than 24 hours later.

This action-packed weekend and more are no doubt set to be unpacked under a documentary lens as Mercedes and WhatsApp give Antonelli and Hamilton the Netflix treatment.

Following the success of Drive to Survive, the streaming giant has increased the output of riveting sports documentaries, with Mercedes and F1 sponsor WhatsApp teasing a new documentary via YouTube.

The Seat will unpack all the behind-the-scenes drama of how Mercedes dealt with what is being billed as 'the biggest driver change in F1 history' with the help of Netflix.

The trailer will premiere on YouTube tomorrow (Monday, April 28) at 3pm BST, with the full series set to be released on May 5, 2025.

READ MORE: F1 chief Brown confirms major McLaren exit

Related