The streaming service giants behind smash-hit Formula 1 documentary Drive to Survive have released further details about an exciting new project.

Netflix have confirmed an official release date for F1: The Academy, a factual series set to feature the rising young stars of the F1 Academy all-female racing series.

The documentary-style project comes off the back of the success of similar titles Drive to Survive and NASCAR: Full Speed, which helped to catapult the popularity of the respective motorsport series' globally.

In an announcement on social media platform 'X', Netflix revealed: "F1: THE ACADEMY, a new 7-part docuseries produced by @ReeseW, follows female drivers as they battle it out across the 2024 @f1academy season. Premiering 28 May, only on Netflix."

The new TV series set to be released on Netflix next month will focus on the 2024 championship and no doubt aims to boost interest in the all-female racing series after previous hit Drive to Survive proved an unpredictable success.

Since Liberty Media took over the sport in 2017, F1 has focused on expanding its audience worldwide, with the female fanbase the fastest-growing demographic.

Women make up 40 per cent of F1's fanbase with over 300 million female fans around the globe, a number that could be set to grow even more thanks to Netflix's upcoming docu-series.

The 2024 F1 Academy season celebrated 21 of the world's finest young female racers, with all 10 F1 teams backing a driver in an attempt to improve the synergy between the series and the pinnacle of motorsport.

Netflix is now offering fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes insight into last season, with seven adrenaline-fuelled episodes which will not only touch on on-track drama, but also all the personal stories for the amazing drivers of the 2024 grid, providing fans with a chance to get to know the stars better.

The series is executively produced by F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff alongside Ian Holmes and Isabelle Stewart for F1, with Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea and Sarah Lazenby as Executive Producers for Hello Sunshine.

