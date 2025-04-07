Kelly Piquet parties on luxury super yacht for epic baby shower

Kelly Piquet has been treated to an extravagant baby shower ahead of the arrival of her first child with Formula 1 world champion, Max Verstappen.

The pair are expected to welcome their little bundle of joy over the next few weeks, having announced the exciting news in December.

And Piquet - daughter of F1 legend Nelson Piquet Jr - is clearly enjoying the countdown to the birth, after being spotted partying on her partner's Monaco yacht - named Unleash the Lion - alongside close friends and family.

Photos shared on the Brazilian model's Instagram page showed guests enjoying all sorts of baby-themed treats and soaking up the sunshine in the principality, while an on-board DJ provided the soundtrack for the special occasion.

While this will be an entirely new experience for Verstappen, Piquet already has another daughter with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, and she was also in attendance at the glamourous event.

Celebrations all round for Verstappen and Piquet

Verstappen spent his weekend in Suzuka, where he put in a stellar performance to secure his first F1 win of the campaign.

Having clinched a shock pole courtesy of a stunning final qualifying lap on Saturday, he led from start to finish on race day, finishing ahead of title rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

It's been a tricky start to the year for the reigning champion, who is already on to his second team-mate in Yuki Tsunoda, who replaced Liam Lawson after just two grands prix.

The decision was met with much criticism, with Verstappen seemingly coming out in support of the Kiwi after liking a social media post accusing Red Bull of 'bullying' the confidence-stricken driver.

Verstappen will be in action again at this weekend's Bahrain GP, where he will have the opportunity to take the lead in the drivers' standings for the first time this season.

Kelly Piquet enjoyed a spectacular baby shower in Monaco last weekend: Instagram @kellypiquet

F1 HEADLINES: Norris car inspection revealed as FIA make race result announcement

Related