Max Verstappen likes controversial Liam Lawson ‘bullying’ post on Instagram

Max Verstappen has liked a controversial Instagram post regarding his former Red Bull team-mate Liam Lawson.

Following days of speculation over his future at the team, Lawson has been sent back to Racing Bulls, with Yuki Tsunoda coming in the opposite direction.

The move comes as no surprise, with Lawson enduring a miserable start to his Red Bull career having failed to score a single point in either of his first two outings, with the driver himself admitting that he has struggled to get to grips with his new car.

Former driver slams Lawson treatment

Many have criticised the team's brutal decision, however, including former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde, who accused the Milton Keynes-based outfit of 'bullying' the struggling racer - a statement which was liked by defending champion and Red Bull employee Verstappen.

The Instagram post read: "I’m getting a bit tired of all the comments that F1 is the toughest sport in terms of performances and when you’re underdeliver you’ve gotta face the consequences.

"Yes, you gotta perform. Yes, the pressure is insane. But in my opinion this comes closer to bullying or a panic move than actual high athlete achievements.

"They made a decision - fully aware - gave Liam two races only to crush his spirit."

He continued: "Yes, he underperformed the first two races - but if anyone’s aware of that it’s himself. Perhaps he has suggested this himself, but if not I wish Liam all the strength and courage to get to the grid in Japan.

"Trust yourself, get your head up, prove them wrong @liamlawson30."

Tsunoda made no secret of his frustration having been initially overlooked for the vacant seat at Red Bull following Sergio Perez's off-season departure.

But he will now get the opportunity to show what he can do, starting at next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix in front of his home crowd.

With Red Bull already trailing McLaren in the constructors' championship by 42 points heading into round three, the pressure is on the 24-year-old to put points on the board immediately if they are to have any chance of closing the gap.

Lawson, meanwhile, will team up with rookie Isack Hadjar at the Suzuka Circuit, as he looks to get his F1 career back on track.

