Tsunoda reveals ANGER level over Ricciardo replacement verdict

Daniel Ricciardo’s former Formula 1 team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda, has broken his silence over the decision to promote Liam Lawson to Red Bull, revealing the extent of his anger.

The Milton Keynes squad axed Sergio Perez from the team at the end of 2024, after his inconsistent performances contributed to a third-place finish in the constructors’ standings.

Racing Bulls star Tsunoda was perfectly lined up to replace the Mexican driver, after he beat team-mate Ricciardo and acquired the main bulk of points for his team in 2024.

However, Red Bull opted to promote Liam Lawson, who has only raced in 11 F1 grands prix prior to the 2025 season, and only replaced Ricciardo back in September.

Yuki Tsunoda was passed over for the Red Bull promotion

Liam Lawson will drive alongside Max Verstappen in 2025

Tsunoda will compete with Red Bull’s junior team for the fifth consecutive season in 2025, following comments from Christian Horner that Tsunoda cannot always ‘be the bridesmaid’, waiting for a Red Bull drive.

Tsunoda will go up against rookie Isack Hadjar in 2025, and both were present at F1’s live livery launch at the O2 arena.

Speaking to the media ahead of the event, Tsunoda discussed whether he was angry at missing out on the promotion, and revealed that he felt little frustration.

Yuki Tsunoda reveals lack of anger at missing Red Bull promotion

"Last year’s things I’ve already kind of parked and put out of my head, to be honest. At the moment they officially announced it, I didn’t actually feel super angry or disappointed," he said.

"Maybe I was prepared inside my head at some point. In the end, whether I’m at Racing Bulls, VCARB or Red Bull, the things I have to do are the same.

"I’ve just got to stick to what I’m doing. I understand why they chose Liam. It is what it is - there are things I can’t control. I’ll just keep focused on myself and try to prove myself more."