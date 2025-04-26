Ex-Red Bull boss reveals key moment for Verstappen exit decision

Former Red Bull junior team chief Franz Tost has revealed a key moment for Max Verstappen's future with the main outfit.

The four-time world champion has spent his whole Formula 1 career with the energy drink juggernaut, but has reportedly been growing increasingly unsatisfied with the state of affairs within his own team.

Verstappen has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with his car this season, struggling for pace at a number of weekends this year and being forced to lean on his generational talent to stay competitive.

Former AlphaTauri boss Tost has spoken out about the rumours linking the reigning champion with a move away – with Mercedes and Aston Martin both linked – and noted a key moment coming soon.

Will Verstappen leave Red Bull F1 team?

Speaking to Sport1, Tost said: "We'll have to wait and see how the update works in Imola. The season is still long. But it's true: The departures are already extreme. Adrian Newey, Rob Marshall – incidentally also one of the best engineers in the premier class, who has now made McLaren strong – or Jonathan Wheatley and many others leave a big gap.

"This means that the new generation that has now taken over will have to compensate for these departures this season. They now have to prove just how good these youngsters are."

The departures from the team made headlines throughout last year, with Newey the biggest name to quit the team, leading to a bidding war for his services which was eventually won by Aston Martin.

Newey's influence has yet to really hit his new team, with his focus entirely on Aston's 2026 machine as their 2025 season flounders.

