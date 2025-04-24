Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff has issued a confident verdict surrounding the future of the Formula 1 team's star driver Max Verstappen.

Verstappen has been linked with a move away from the Milton Keynes-based outfit, despite having secured four consecutive world championship titles between 2021-2024.

In 2025, however, Red Bull have looked a little off the pace of rivals McLaren, and at times even Mercedes, as Verstappen has slipped down to third in the drivers' championship with just one win from the opening five races.

It has led to rumours that Verstappen may be on the look out for a seat elsewhere for 2026 and beyond, with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently stating that the champion's future was of 'great concern' to the team.

Mercedes and Aston Martin have been the two teams most strongly linked with acquiring Verstappen's services, although both teams have denied the rumours, stating they are happy with their current driver lineups.

Now, Mintzlaff - who is the managing director of the wider Red Bull brand - has issued a confident statement about Verstappen's contract, despite Marko also confirming that the Dutchman's deal contains exit clauses.

"I'm convinced he'll continue the long journey he's taken with Red Bull so far, Max will continue to drive for us in 2026," Mintzlaff told Bild.

"On the one hand, it was not without reason that he signed until the end of 2028, and on the other hand, he has recently made his position clear.

"Max once told me that he started his career at Red Bull - and would like to end it there too. As far as I know, that hasn't changed.

Mintzlaff: 'Verstappen owes a lot to Red Bull'

Verstappen has become Red Bull's most successful ever driver, tying Sebastian Vettel's record of four championships with the team, but beating the number of race victories that the German legend managed.

Still just 27 years old, Verstappen already sits third in the all-time list of grand prix victors, but now faces a big decision ahead of the new regulations in 2026, just as Vettel did after four consecutive championships.

Following a dismal 2014 season, Vettel jumped ship and attempted to win his fifth title with Ferrari and, although unsuccessful, he did enjoy many race victories with the Scuderia.

However, Mintzlaff believes that Verstappen has more to give back to Red Bull, following a period of supreme dominance.

"We've benefited enormously from Max, the best driver in the world, but the truth is, he also owes a lot to Red Bull. We're currently going through a difficult phase, of course, but I don't have the feeling that this has put Max in doubt.

"As long as the attitude that we want to build the best car in the world is lived out, he'll pull together with us. That's the only way we can be successful again. And we will. A long-term partnership also means sticking together in difficult times."

