Aston Martin share plans for the future... without Lance Stroll

Aston Martin Formula 1 team have shared an image of their 'foundations for the future' as their tricky season continues.

The British motorsport giants have had a terrible start to their 2025 campaign, with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso yet to score a single point through the first five races of the season.

Lawrence Stroll's team appear not to be too concerned by the 2025 championship though, having brought in legendary designer Adrian Newey to guide them through the 2026 regulation changes.

The Silverstone-based team uploaded a series of images of F1 veterans Alonso and Newey to their Instagram account this week, with the simple caption 'Foundations for the future.'

Notably, the pair are stood next to the outfit's F1 machinery in one of the pictures, but the team opted to feature Lance Stroll's car without the Canadian star himself present.

Will Aston Martin's F1 driver lineup change soon?

McLaren boss Zak Brown has recently revealed he would consider poaching Alonso for the iconic racing project, despite the Spaniard being in his 40s and without an F1 race win to his name in over a decade.

While Brown doesn't intend to displace Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris, currently sat first and second respectively in the F1 drivers' championship after a dominant start to the season, the McLaren chief has hinted at a sports car return for Alonso in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Regardless of when Alonso's time in the pinnacle of motorsport will finally be up, the Spaniard has previously stated that he wishes to remain with Aston Martin to witness the work of F1 guru Newey, even if in a role outside the car.

The post therefore could have been a nod to this element of his future with the team, with Stroll's car perhaps instead a sign that he will be remaining part of Aston Martin's driver duo well into the future.

Rumours of the team's interest in swooping in to sign reigning champion Max Verstappen have persisted, and whilst no official statement has been made over Alonso or Stroll's future, a change could be on the horizon if the Dutchman supports the idea of a reunion with technical legend Newey.

