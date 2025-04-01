Aston Martin sale confirmed as Stroll issues statement

Aston Martin are set to sell their minority stake in the Aston Martin Formula 1 team, as the historic car company aim to improve their financial situation.

Aston Martin will sell their £74 million minority investment to the current ownership group, a consortium headed by billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who will also commit another £52.5 million on top of the sale price.

The F1 team will retain their name despite Aston Martin leaving as owners, with a long-term sponsorship deal in place and unaffected by the sale.

It means that Stroll and his Yew Tree investment consortium partners have put around £600 million into the Silverstone-based team since its birth from the ashes of the Racing Point team back in 2020.

2025 looks set to be a lean year for the team, currently seventh in the world championship standings after two races, as they and legendary engineer Adrian Newey build up to next year's regulation changes.

Lawrence Stroll to up Aston Martin investment

Stroll's son Lance Stroll has been responsible for all ten of the team's points so far this season, with veteran driver Fernando Alonso yet to finish a race heading into this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

In an official statement, the elder Stroll said: "These moves demonstrate that Aston Martin’s place on the Formula 1 grid is as secure as ever. Aston Martin Lagona recently re-committed to its long-term sponsorship and licensing agreement with Aston Martin F1, confirming that the legendary Aston Martin brand and its British racing green colours will compete in Formula 1 for decades to come."

Stroll bought the team now known as Aston Martin midway through the 2018 season, buying the assets of the Force India team and rebranding them to Racing Point, before his Aston Martin investment led to a further name change in 2021.

