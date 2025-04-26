Alonso on rival team chief’s radar for stunning F1 switch

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has been tipped for a stunning move away from the sport as a rival team boss has made a plea for an iconic reunion with the racing star.

At the age of 43, the Spaniard is the oldest competitor on the F1 grid and impressively boasts a career older than 2025 rivals Kimi Antonelli, Ollie Bearman and Gabriel Bortoleto, who he manages.

During his time racing in the pinnacle of motorsport, Alonso drove for Renault, where he claimed his two consecutive drivers' titles in 2005 and 2006 before moving to McLaren for the 2007 season only.

The champion then returned to the British motorsport giants in 2015 after a reunion with Renault and a five-year stint at Ferrari, racing under the McLaren name again until 2018 when he briefly retired.

McLaren chief Zak Brown admits dream of signing Alonso

The F1 legend hung up his race suit until 2021 when he made a comeback with Alpine, but having stuck with Aston Martin for the past three seasons, it appears that Alonso's next retirement announcement will likely be for good.

Having spoken of his interest in seeing the F1 team succeed regardless of whether he remains a driver when new regulations enter the sport, it is clear the 43-year-old is aware that his time on track may be nearing its end.

It seems that there is one F1 chief keeping his eye on Alonso's plans for retirement however, as McLaren CEO Zak Brown revealed aspirations for the legend to return to the team in WEC.

"Fernando is one of the best," Brown told media at the Laureus Sports Awards in Madrid earlier this week.

The McLaren boss continued to shower the Aston Martin driver with praise, even hinting at the potential of signing the star to his own Le Mans lineup in the near future.

"I know that because he has already worked for us. He is an incredible athlete, and although his days in Formula 1 will soon be numbered, we have already announced our return to Le Mans,"

"It is a race he has already won, and I would love to see him behind the wheel of a McLaren again," Brown concluded.

