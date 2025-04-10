McLaren chief issues official statement as team announce iconic return

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has issued an exciting statement following an official announcement over a return to a legendary racing event for the team.

The iconic British motorsport giants have raced in Formula 1 since 1966 and have remained a staple of the sport for fans across the globe as their presence in the sport grew whilst fielding some of the biggest names in racing history.

Last season, Brown and McLaren F1 team principal Andrea Stella celebrated the team's first constructors' title victory in 26 years, further catapulting the outfit to global stardom alongside the popular profiles of driver duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Across the brand's illustrious racing history, McLaren have competed in a wide variety of racing series, currently fielding cars in F1, IndyCar and Formula E, but following a recent announcement, it has been confirmed that the team will also return to the World Endurance Championship, with a McLaren among the entry list for the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

McLaren to join WEC as 2027 Le Mans battle begins

McLaren have confirmed their entry to the Hypercar class in 2027, with the papaya outfit also setting their sights on the overall victory at the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours in a bid to achieve the iconic triple crown of motorsport in the same year.

The British supercar manufacturer achieved the coveted Le Mans victory on debut in 1995 with the McLaren F1 GTR, and now, the team have set their sights on achieving the triple crown in 2027. To complete the feat, a McLaren car would need to claim victory at the Indy500, win the 2027 F1 Monaco Grand Prix, and finally seal the unofficial title by taking the overall win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the WEC.

A post via Brown's 'X' account confirmed the news, with the McLaren Racing CEO stating: "Excited that McLaren Racing will return to one of the world’s most challenging global racing series, the @FIAWEC from 2027 onwards. "Le Mans 1995 is where we secured a legendary win at the first attempt, and I can’t wait for the team to make history once again. We’re back!"

Speaking in the social media video, Brown added: "30 years ago, we won on our debut at Le Mans in a car that wasn't even supposed to race, and that sealed for us being the only team in history to have ever won the triple crown."

Brown continued to spur on McLaren's goal of going one better and achieving the feat in the same year, concluding: "We're up for it, we're ready, we'll see you at the track."

No further details are known about the team's Hypercar class project but work is understood to already be underway ahead of McLaren's lofty goal.

