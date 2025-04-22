Horner holds shock 'chats' with F1 star as Verstappen future uncertain

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has held 'chats' with one of Formula 1's biggest names about potentially taking over from Max Verstappen, according to reports.

Speculation is mounting over the future of the four-time world drivers' champion, who is believed to becoming increasingly disgruntled at his current employers, with team director Helmut Marko last week admitting the issue becoming a 'concern'.

Despite being under contract until 2028, the Dutchman could be eyeing up a departure from the team he has represented for almost a decade, with Mercedes among the interested parties.

Any such move would likely see George Russell sacrificed over rookie Kimi Antonelli, and according to The Race, Horner has already laid the foundations for a shock swoop for the Brit.

The report read how Red Bull could mitigate a Verstappen exit by making an early bid for Russell to lure him away from Mercedes.

It also adds that Russell and the Red Bull boss have had some informal chats in recent weeks, so even if advanced talks are not in place both know of each other's situations in regards to race deals.

This in turn could put pressure on Verstappen, whose only real exit options and reported links at this point have been at Mercedes or Aston Martin.

Verstappen's Red Bull frustrations mounting

Russell is in the final year of his contract at Mercedes, and despite rumours circulating that he could be offered a new deal, his future remains far from certain.

The 27-year-old has started the season positively, featuring on the podium on three occasions, and the Brit currently sits fourth in the drivers' championship.

Despite being just 12 points off the pace of early pace-setter Oscar Piastri, Verstappen has endured a difficult start to the year.

He has celebrated just one victory so far in 2025, at the Japanese GP, and faces a battle to retain his drivers' crown.

And with Red Bull's chances of wrestling their constructors' title back from McLaren already all but over, there is a realistic possibility that Verstappen could end the year without a championship trophy.

