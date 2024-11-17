Perez's father issues MAJOR update over son's F1 future

The father of Formula 1 star Sergio Perez has issued an update over the future of his son's career with Red Bull.

The Mexican racer has faced constant questioning throughout the 2024 season over his position alongside Max Verstappen, with the 34-year-old's outings in the RB20 often bringing home few points for the team.

Red Bull have endured a tougher season than they have perhaps become accustomed to of late, with Verstappen's stunning victory at the Brazilian GP last time out his first race win since June.

Team-mate Perez on the other hand hasn't stepped on the podium since the Chinese GP back in April, with the Red Bull driver only earning six points across the last three races.

A stand-out moment in the discussion over Perez's future in the sport came at his home grand prix in Mexico last month, finishing a disappointing P17 in front of adoring fans at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Perez's father issues update over future

Following a season of disappointing results, suggestions that Red Bull could axe Perez from the team with immediate effect began to swirl, although with just three races left this year, that now appears very unlikely.

Speaking on the ESPN Racing podcast, Perez's father, Antonio Perez Garibay, declared: "Those who said he would announce his retirement should at least apologise.

"Red Bull is the most professional team at the moment, the world championship team. They are doing everything they can to get back to the top, not only with Checo's car, but also with Max Verstappen's .

"They are fighting for the championship. I think Max will become world champion, while Red Bull is preparing for a top-three finish. The restructuring of Red Bull will follow at the end of the year."

Despite suggestions from within Red Bull's own team that the reigning champions would perhaps be better off promoting one of the junior drivers, Perez's father believes the star will remain at the team and carry out his contract extension.

"He'll be there for the next two years. He said it, he's planning to retire from Red Bull. They gave him the chance."

