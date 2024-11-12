Red Bull make SHOCK 'decision' over Perez's F1 future

Red Bull are set to make a shock decision over Sergio Perez’s F1 future according to recent reports.

The Mexican star has failed to deliver at Red Bull throughout the 2024 season, but the team retained faith in him following replacement rumours prior to the summer break.

However, Perez has failed to improve in recent races and has emerged from the past two races in Mexico and Brazil without acquiring a single point for the team.

Crucially, this has allowed Ferrari to solidify their position ahead of Red Bull in the constructors’ standings, with Perez only having three remaining races to turn his fortunes around.

Can Sergio Perez improve in the final three races of 2024?

Could Liam Lawson replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull?

Will Red Bull retain Sergio Perez for 2025?

Several names have been attached to the Red Bull seat in lieu of Perez for 2025, with Liam Lawson and Franco Colapinto among the favourites.

However, Red Bull could be set to make a shock decision regarding Perez’s future, according to a recent report from Marca that claims he has attracted a new sponsor for 2025.

The report details that Red Bull have surprisingly already started producing clothes and merchandise for the driver in 2025, after receiving approval from the team and Christian Horner.

Sergio Perez may be offered a 2025 lifeline

Marca did not name the new sponsor reported to boost Perez's chances of staying in F1, but they would join a whole host of other brands supporting the Mexican racer including Claro, Telcel and Infinitum.

KitKat also remains one of Perez’s main sponsors, who have recently announced a deal with F1 to become the sport's official chocolate bar partner for 2025.

It is important to distinguish that these partnerships and the alleged new sponsor are tied solely and exclusively to Perez, and if he were to leave Red Bull their investment would potentially follow him elsewhere, thus not cementing his position at the team just yet.

