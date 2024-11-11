Perez F1 ally announces HUGE new deal

Formula 1 have announced a new partnership with an ally of Red Bull star Sergio Perez.

As F1 enjoys a brief break before the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Red Bull continues to deliberate over their 2025 lineup following the poor performances of Perez, the Mexican racer under pressure to prove his worth to the reigning constructors' champions.

The 34-year-old has emerged with zero points from the past two races, which in turn has allowed Ferrari to remain ahead of Red Bull in the constructors’ championship, with rivals McLaren still going strong at the top of the table.

The decline of Christian Horner's outfit throughout the 2024 season cannot entirely be blamed on the underperforming driver, however Red Bull star Max Verstappen has been almost single-handedly keeping the team afloat in the top three of the teams championship with Perez frequently out of the points.

Whilst Perez has a contract with the team through to 2026, it has been questioned whether he will remain as the Dutchman's team-mate if he fails to deliver in the final three races of the season.

Sergio Perez failed to deliver in Mexico and Brazil

Will Red Bull retain Sergio Perez for 2025?

Perez F1 sponsor seek new partnership

Whilst Perez’s F1 future remains uncertain, the longevity of one of his sponsors in the sport has been confirmed with a recent announcement.

F1 and Nestle have revealed a new multi-year partnership, through which KitKat will become the Official Chocolate Bar of Formula 1.

The brand already sponsors the Mexican racer as just one of the many partnerships that continue to make Perez attractive to Red Bull.

Their partnership will rather coincide with KitKat’s 90th and F1’s 75th anniversary, with an official launch expected during the 2025 season.

KitKat's partnership ensures their increased trackside presence, and will bring consumer activations, promotional prizes and immersive fan zones at certain race weekends.

"We’re delighted to have such a universally recognised and fun brand as KitKat joining us as a partner,” Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1, said.

"They’re universally loved and we can’t wait to see the fantastic experiences they’ll be bringing to our fans at the track and the new audiences they’ll introduce to the sport."

