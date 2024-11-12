close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton in MAJOR career announcement as Mercedes axe talks emerge

Lewis Hamilton has released an important career statement in an announcement over the future of one of his vital projects.

Mercedes star SACK risk revealed after brutal performance verdict

A Mercedes star is at risk of being sacked from the team according to a former F1 team boss.

Verstappen INVESTIGATION backed after Brazilian GP win

A Max Verstappen investigation has been backed by a former F1 boss after the Dutchman's victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

FIA steward drops Verstappen Las Vegas Grand Prix DNF BOMBSHELL

An FIA steward has dropped a bombshell over the impact of a Max Verstappen DNF result at the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Vettel holds talks with F1 legend over ‘DREAM’ comeback

An F1 legend has revealed they held talks with Sebastian Vettel over a potential comeback to Formula 1.

F1 team scandal after signing TOO MANY drivers for new season

Formula 1's traditional silly season which tends to run throughout the summer looks set for an extension in the wake of reports surrounding Franco Colapinto's reported move to Alpine from Williams.

F1 News Today: Verstappen team-mate debate triggered as Red Bull SWITCH announced
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen team-mate debate triggered as Red Bull SWITCH announced

  • Yesterday 20:38
F1 News Today: Verstappen break plans revealed as Perez RETIREMENT rumours grow
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen break plans revealed as Perez RETIREMENT rumours grow

  • November 10, 2024 16:40

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton in MAJOR career announcement as Mercedes axe talks emerge

  • 15 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 boss announces significant cuts in MAJOR team overhaul

  • 26 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team announce MAJOR breakthrough as official statement issued

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen INVESTIGATION backed after Brazilian GP win

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull

Red Bull make SHOCK 'decision' over Perez's F1 future

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo given F1 LIFELINE as Audi bombshell revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:58
F1 Standings

