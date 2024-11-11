Vettel holds talks with F1 legend over ‘DREAM’ comeback

An F1 legend has revealed they held talks with Sebastian Vettel over a potential comeback to Formula 1.

The four-time world champion concluded his F1 career in 2022 with Aston Martin, and has since spent his retirement bolstering his environmental projects, most recently returning to the paddock in Brazil.

Vettel kickstarted Red Bull’s championship success by earning four back-to-back world titles from 2010 to 2013, before he made the leap to Ferrari.

The German stars stint at Ferrari was less spectacular however, where he never quite recovered his previous form and was beaten by Lewis Hamilton for the world title in 2017 and 2018.

Sebastian Vettel achieved four world titles at Red Bull

Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 in 2022

Will Sebastian Vettel return to F1?

In recent months the notion of a Vettel comeback has been speculated in the media, as one outfit in particular prepares to return to F1.

German manufacturer Audi will takeover Sauber entirely in 2026, and Vettel had been tipped to join the team before they announced their 2025 lineup.

The team have confirmed that Nico Hulkenberg and Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto will race at the team next year, with a Vettel F1 comeback off the cards for now.

However, F1 legend Bernie Ecclestone does not believe that the champion should make a comeback at all, and has recently revealed that he had to talk Vettel out of returning to the sport.

Should Sebastian Vettel make an F1 comeback?

During an interview with Blick, journalist Roger Benoit spent time with the former F1 boss at his home, where he received a call from Gerhard Berger and Vettel.

"I had to talk him out of his comeback dreams. Why should a four-time world champion put himself through that?" Ecclestone said.

