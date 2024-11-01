Vettel makes OFFICIAL F1 return at Brazilian Grand Prix
Vettel makes OFFICIAL F1 return at Brazilian Grand Prix
Sebastian Vettel has made an official return to F1 at the Brazilian Grand Prix after being spotted in the paddock on Friday.
The four-time world champion retired from F1 in 2022, and finished his career at Aston Martin after world title success at Red Bull and a stint with Ferrari.
However, Vettel failed to replicate his hero, Michael Schumacher, at the Scuderia, and was unable to obtain a fifth world title.
The German retired from the sport with 53 race wins to his name, and has cemented himself as a legend of the sport not just on-track, but also off the track.
Sebastian Vettel returns in Brazil with unique tribute
Despite appearing happily retired, it has not quieted speculation that Vettel could make an F1 return most notably with Audi, who will take over Sauber in 2026.
However, the 37-year-old has not unveiled whether he plans to return to F1 or not, and appears to be involved in projects that promote social and environmental causes.
His retirement has not stopped Vettel from making paddock appearances, and has returned to the likes of Suzuka and Imola to arrange initiatives.
The champion organised a tribute to Ayrton Senna at Imola earlier this year, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the legend’s death at the circuit in 1994.
Vettel has once again made an F1 return to pay homage to the life of Senna at the Brazilian GP, and led the F1 grid in a unique tribute to the champion.
A huge Senna helmet was constructed and placed on the track at Interlagos made out of recyclable materials, after Vettel spent the day litter picking in the city.
The F1 grid including Vettel clambered inside the helmet, in a sign of solidarity across the grid and a mark of respect to Senna.
