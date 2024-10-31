Hamilton set for team SWITCH at Brazilian GP
Hamilton set for team SWITCH at Brazilian GP
Lewis Hamilton is set for a stunning team switch at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where he will deliver a stunning tribute.
The seven-time world champion has four races left at Mercedes, the team with whom he has enjoyed so much success over 12 seasons, as he prepares to join Ferrari for 2025.
F1 HEADLINES: Vettel Brazil RETURN confirmed as team announce driver health absence
READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton release ahead of Brazilian GP
It has been a difficult period at Mercedes for Hamilton since Abu Dhabi 2021, going from winning consecutive world titles, to the longest winless streak in his career.
Aside from a victory at Silverstone and an inherited win at Spa in 2024, it has been a miserable season for Hamilton who has been outpaced by his team-mate George Russell in most qualifying sessions this year.
Can Lewis Hamilton win at Interlagos?
However, Hamilton will return to one of his favourite tracks this weekend, as he prepares to compete around Interlagos where he has enjoyed three career race wins.
The Brit was also made an honorary citizen of Brazil in 2022, and has enjoyed increased support in the country over recent years, a proud moment for Hamilton whose F1 hero Ayrton Senna hails from the country.
Hamilton will be able to emulate his hero this weekend, as he will drive Senna's championship-winning McLaren, the MP4/5B, on the Saturday of the Interlagos weekend.
READ MORE: Red Bull set to make 'IMMEDIATE' Perez replacement
Hamilton will team up with his old McLaren team once more to complete this historic drive during the 30th anniversary year of Senna’s tragic death at Imola in 1994.
“I never in a million years thought I’d get a chance to drive Senna’s car here,” he told the F1 media in Brazil. “It will be an emotional experience.”
The MP4/5B was driven by Senna during the 1990 world championship season, in which the Brazilian won his second world title with the team.
READ MORE: Alonso health update announced with Aston Martin statement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes drop F1 upgrade BOMBSHELL ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
- 6 minutes ago
McLaren unveil NEW car in huge announcement
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton set for team SWITCH at Brazilian GP
- 2 hours ago
Aston Martin announce NEW multi-year contract ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
- 1
F1 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Sao Paulo
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Vettel Brazil RETURN confirmed as team announce driver health absence
- Today 16:12
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec