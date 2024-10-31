Hamilton set for team SWITCH at Brazilian GP

Lewis Hamilton is set for a stunning team switch at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where he will deliver a stunning tribute.

The seven-time world champion has four races left at Mercedes, the team with whom he has enjoyed so much success over 12 seasons, as he prepares to join Ferrari for 2025.

It has been a difficult period at Mercedes for Hamilton since Abu Dhabi 2021, going from winning consecutive world titles, to the longest winless streak in his career.

Aside from a victory at Silverstone and an inherited win at Spa in 2024, it has been a miserable season for Hamilton who has been outpaced by his team-mate George Russell in most qualifying sessions this year.

Lewis Hamilton has secured two victories with Mercedes in 2024

Lewis Hamilton has been matched or outpaced by team-mate George Russell this year

Can Lewis Hamilton win at Interlagos?

However, Hamilton will return to one of his favourite tracks this weekend, as he prepares to compete around Interlagos where he has enjoyed three career race wins.

The Brit was also made an honorary citizen of Brazil in 2022, and has enjoyed increased support in the country over recent years, a proud moment for Hamilton whose F1 hero Ayrton Senna hails from the country.

Hamilton will be able to emulate his hero this weekend, as he will drive Senna's championship-winning McLaren, the MP4/5B, on the Saturday of the Interlagos weekend.

Lewis Hamilton will drive Ayrton Senna's 1990 car in Brazil

Hamilton will team up with his old McLaren team once more to complete this historic drive during the 30th anniversary year of Senna’s tragic death at Imola in 1994.

“I never in a million years thought I’d get a chance to drive Senna’s car here,” he told the F1 media in Brazil. “It will be an emotional experience.”

The MP4/5B was driven by Senna during the 1990 world championship season, in which the Brazilian won his second world title with the team.

