Vettel to make F1 RETURN in tribute to legend

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel will make his long-awaited return to an F1 race weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix later this month.

The German, who retired from the sport in 2022 having claimed 53 career race victories and his four consecutive championships with Red Bull, has been linked with a full-time seat back on the grid with Mercedes following Lewis Hamilton's decision to make the switch to Ferrari for 2025.

Vettel has been present at multiple race weekends since his retirement, including at the Japanese GP where he has set up a 'bee hotel' designed to protect the species in the region for the future.

Still only 36, Vettel has refused to rule out a return to the sport as a racer, but in a special one-off event, he will drive a McLaren, rather than a Mercedes.

Ayrton Senna tragically lost his life at Imola
Could Sebastian Vettel be on the way back to F1?

Vettel to drive Senna F1 car

Vettel will get behind the wheel of the iconic McLaren MP4/8 at the Emilia Romagna GP, it has been announced.

The car was originally driven in the 1993 world championship by the late, great Ayrton Senna, in his last season at McLaren before heading to Williams.

Senna was a three-time world champion in the sport and is largely considered to be one of the most talented drivers to ever take to the track, but a tragic incident at the 1994 San Marino GP cut his phenomenal career short.

Now, it has been announced that Vettel will drive Senna's old McLaren car around the same circuit at which the Brazilian lost his life, to mark the 30th anniversary of the champion's death.

“Ayrton Senna was not only a driver who I valued highly for being one of the best racing has ever seen, but also a man of great compassion,” said Vettel in an Instagram video announcing the news.

“It’s been 30 years since his accident and I would like to pay tribute to Ayrton.

“I will be in Imola for the Grand Prix to drive his car, the McLaren MP4/8. I hope to see you on Sunday, May 19.”

Senna claimed five race wins in the 1993 season, but narrowly missed out on the championship to rival Alain Prost.

