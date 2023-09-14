close global

Vettel to start un-BEE-LIEVABLE Suzuka project

Sebastian Vettel will continue with his commitment to wildlife this month as he returns to Suzuka to build eleven new beehives at turn two.

The German, who revealed he couldn’t deny an F1 return this week, will enlist the help of a Japanese carpenter as he looks to make an impact on the Japanese environment in a positive way.

Suzuka has been Vettel’s favourite track throughout his F1 career, winning his second championship in 2011 at the circuit.

The news was broken by in a post by BILD journalist Silja Rulle just before the drivers’ press conferences for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Vettel was very vocal about saving the bees last season, adopting a special helmet to help address the matter.

The project perhaps gives Vettel an excuse to return to the circuit again in the future as fans continue to wish for him to return to F1.

