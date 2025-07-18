F1 legend Sebastian Vettel delivers POWERFUL message

Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel has delivered a powerful message via his social media account, after taking part in an informative environmental project.

Vettel has used his public platform for good since retiring from F1, frequently sharing a variety of climate and social justice-based initiatives that aim to raise awareness and educate on topics rarely covered.

Recently, the German driver shared his travels to the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, which has long suffered from deforestation and the destruction of the lives of indigenous populations.

In October 2024, Vettel visited the home region of the Kayapo people, who inhabit land in the states of Para and Mato Grosso near the Amazon River.

Alongside Greenpeace, Vettel spoke and met with several local leaders such as Chief Megaron Txucarramae and Chief Raoni Metuktire, where the 38-year-old was immersed in their local culture and welcomed into their villages.

Vettel shared a series of videos to his social media account, where he swam in the river and played football with the local children, whilst also educating audiences about what local leaders wear and what this signifies.

However, Vettel also emphasised the daily fight the Kayapo people face to preserve their land against deforestation and destruction in the name of profit.

"It was like having an inside to hell," Vettel reflected on Instagram.

"After sleeping over at the village, we met Chief Megaron Txucaramae and took a flight over the devastating landscape of the Amazon rainforest to see the destruction caused by illegal gold mining.

"Over 6,000 square kilometres of rainforest are lost in the Amazon every year - mainly due to illegal gold mining. The consequences are devastating for indigenous peoples who are losing their homes. Uncontrolled gold mining also contaminates rivers with mercury, posing a massive threat to the health and livelihoods of the Kayapo."

Since retiring from F1, Sebastian Vettel has consistently raised awareness over environmental issues

Vettel travels to the Amazon

Vettel further highlighted the impact of illegal mining in the Amazon on his website, and the extent of destruction it is causing to indigenous communities.

Mining has resulted in rivers being polluted and poisoned, and indigenous territories have been invaded, while violence has been inflicted against indigenous people and the threat of disease continues to increase.

The German racer also shared the voices of the villagers, such as Chief Megaron Txucarramae, who highlighted how global want was destroying local life and the nature around it, alongside the traditions of Amazon natives.

"The white man, he doesn’t have any idea why he is destroying the forest, right? He is destroying the forest to plant soybeans, to plant corn, to make money. But he doesn’t look at nature, doesn’t see the future" he explained.

Vettel posted harrowing imagery from the Amazon that captured the extent of the environmental destruction in the area, with smoke billowing from the forests and the areas where illegal mining takes place.

From a flyover view, the remaining green density of rainforest contrasted starkly with acres of barren wasteland, that Vettel likened to ‘hell’.

The champion encouraged his followers to support the fight for the rainforest, and shared a link to Greenpeace’s website.

Greenpeace urge people to sign or donate to combat deforestation, regulate and stop funding Amazon destroyers and fund Indigenous People and Local Communities solutions to protect and restore the Amazon.

The organisation is set to take these demands to global leaders when they meet in the Amazon later this year in November.

