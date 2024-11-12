Hamilton reveals 2021 negotiations key in securing HUGE 2025 career move

Lewis Hamilton has pinpointed 2021 as the origin of talks over a major move he's set to make in 2025.

The seven-time world champion is getting ready to compete in his final three races for Mercedes, as he prepares to leave the team for Ferrari in 2025.

Hamilton has suffered a series of disappointing results with Mercedes in recent years, as their performance declined following the 2022 regulation changes.

The 39-year-old endured the longest winless streak of his career from the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP until Silverstone this year, when he claimed his 104th career victory before his 105th followed a few weeks later in Belgium.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton's 2024 season has been blighted by Mercedes' performance issues

Lewis Hamilton discusses 2025 move

Hamilton will be eager to chase a record-breaking world title when he joins Ferrari, after he was cruelly denied an eighth championship at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

Alongside fighting for the world title in 2021, Hamilton was also busy negotiating another career move that very same year.

The 39-year-old was recently announced as one of the co-chairs for next year’s Met Gala with the theme announced as 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', in a big move for the Brit's fashion ambitions.

Now, Hamilton has revealed that this was not a recent development, and that talks for the position extended as far back as 2021.

"The idea came about when I hosted a table back in 2021's Met Gala," he revealed to GQ Magazine.

"I was introduced to the team, and we started having conversations about what it could look like in the future if we were to do it.

"Obviously I was excited, but there was nothing concrete. And of course, I didn't know whether or not it would ever happen.

"Then earlier this year, I was asked if I wanted to be part of it and if I wanted to be one of the co-chairs. And honestly? I was just over the moon."

