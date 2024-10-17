Hamilton record title claim given HUGE Abu Dhabi 2021 verdict

A verdict has been reached by fans over the controversial end to the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which cost Lewis Hamilton an unprecedented eighth F1 title.

The Mercedes star is set to embark on a new challenge at Ferrari next season, as he looks to place himself in contention for another championship tilt at the Italian giants.

Hamilton has endured a frustrating few years at the Silver Arrows since clinching his last world title in 2020.

However, he reminded everyone of his elite capabilities earlier this season, securing two stunning race victories at Silverstone and Spa to extend his record-breaking tally to 105.

But any hopes Hamilton had of muscling his way into a championship battle in his final season at Mercedes were extinguished following the summer break, as the 39-year-old returned to the form which has plagued his last few years with the team.

Lewis Hamilton has endured a challenging few years at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton will hope to add an eighth title to his collection at Ferrari

Hamilton's career-defining moment chosen

Ahead of his upcoming move to Ferrari, GPFans took a look back at some of the defining moments throughout his career which played a key role in his failure to add more silverware to his collection.

Fans were asked to vote on which memorable race had the biggest effect on Hamilton's missed title wins, and the results are now in.

Nine per cent picked out the 2007 Chinese Grand Prix as the most costly moment, when the then-McLaren star endured a pit-lane mishap in the penultimate grand prix of the season.

That error ultimately resulted in Kimi Raikkonen taking full advantage to secure the victory before following it up with a repeat win in Brazil to take the title by just one point.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner shakes Hamilton's hand after the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

One per cent of voters selected Hamilton's dramatic 2010 collision with Felipe Massa, whilst two per cent pinpointed a 2016 power unit failure in Malaysia as the biggest disaster, with team-mate Nico Rosberg going on to take the drivers' crown.

But it was the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi which F1 followers still believe played the biggest role in Hamilton's failure to move clear of Michael Schumacher in the world title record books.

A remarkable 88 per cent of voters selected the moment Max Verstappen benefitted from a controversial safety car intervention on the final lap to snatch the race win, and with it, a maiden championship at the expense of a helpless Hamilton.

