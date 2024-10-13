Hamilton SNUBBED in Ferrari signing development

Lewis Hamilton has been snubbed in a recent development regarding his signing with Ferrari.

The champion will join the legendary team in 2025, after achieving six titles with Mercedes and breaking countless records.

However, Hamilton has endured a difficult few years with the team after losing the world title to Max Verstappen in 2021, falling behind Red Bull following the 2022 regulation changes.

Whilst the 39-year-old has achieved two race wins at Silverstone and Spa in 2024, Hamilton will be keen to join Ferrari and launch his bid towards an eighth world title.

In 2025, the Brit will have to go up against team-mate Charles Leclerc, who will be equally eager to earn his first world title.

The Monegasque star has raced with Ferrari since 2019, and has claimed seven wins including iconic wins at home in Monaco and Monza.

Whilst Leclerc has been embedded with the team longer, Hamilton has history with Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur, with the two working together during his GP2 (Formula 2) career.

Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari marks a major turning point for Vasseur’s team, however their former boss Mattia Binotto is not convinced by Hamilton’s signing.

When asked whether he would have signed Hamilton for Ferrari in an interview with Corriere della Sera, the former boss made a surprise admission about the champion.

"No. But he did very well to go to Ferrari, I agree with his decision,” he said.

When asked why he did not want to sign Hamilton, Binotto revealed that Leclerc should be the one being supported by the team.

"Because Ferrari had focused on other drivers,” he added.

“And if the talent is Leclerc, I think he is the one who should be accompanied to the objective in some way."

