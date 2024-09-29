Hamilton issues statement after Mercedes 'frustration'
Lewis Hamilton has opened up on 'frustrations' he felt towards his Mercedes team at the Singapore Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion suffered a torrid time at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, only finishing down in sixth having started the race up in third.
He was overtaken by a plethora of cars as the race went on, including team-mate George Russell, who was seemingly on a more optimal strategy.
Hamilton started on the soft tyres in the hope of overtaking Max Verstappen at the start of the race but, in the hot conditions, that choice of tyre soon began to deteriorate, leaving Hamilton needing to pit early for hard tyres that would need to last the rest of the race.
Hamilton opens up on Mercedes 'anger'
In the days succeeding the Singapore GP, Hamilton spoke of his 'anger' at being put on the wrong strategy by his Mercedes team, with his younger team-mate clearly on a more optimal strategy.
Russell managed to come home in fourth, suggesting challenging for a podium position was not out of Hamilton's reach if he was given the right strategy.
To make matters worse, Hamilton also struggled with the heat in Singapore, being forced to cancel post-race media commitments in order to try and recover from his exerts.
Now, Hamilton has taken to his Instagram account to explain his comments at a recent sponsor event, where he said the strategy had 'angered' him.
"Hey all, heading into the weekend focussed on training for the next race. I know there has been a lot of chat around the last one and our strategy in Singapore which just didn't work," Hamilton conceded.
"When that happens it's natural to be frustrated and easy for me to speak out in that frustration. We knew starting on soft tyres was a bold and risky move but one that could give us an advantage at the start and I ultimately agreed with that recommendation. We also miscalculated what others might do.
"Make no mistake though, things are cool with the team. As with all successful partnerships, you have to have some lows to have these highs.
"We're not afraid of those tricky conversations and challenging moments which is why we have achieved so much together. We will support each other to the very end. It's all love. See you in Austin."
