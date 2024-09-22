Hamilton F1 commitment CANCELLED as Mercedes release statement

Lewis Hamilton has had an F1 commitment cancelled at the Singapore Grand Prix following confirmation from Mercedes via a statement.

The seven-time world champion did not appear hopeful heading into the Singapore GP this weekend, claiming it would be a struggle for Mercedes to make it in Q3.

Nevertheless, Hamilton proved himself wrong, and secured P3 on the grid just behind Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, who achieved pole position.

Despite his advantageous grid position Hamilton started the race on the soft compound tyres, a decision which later undid his race.

Lando Norris won the Singapore GP

Lewis Hamilton struggled with his tyres in Singapore

Lewis Hamilton fails to attend media commitments

The Brit soon pitted for hard tyres before the other runners, but struggled to maintain their condition as he complained about the strategy via team radio.

As a result his team-mate George Russell emerged in front after his pitstop, despite starting behind Hamilton in P4.

Both Mercedes were eventually passed by Oscar Piastri who claimed the final spot on the podium, making it another weekend to forget for the Ferrari bound Hamilton.

Following the Singapore GP, Mercedes confirmed that neither Hamilton nor Russell would attend their post-race media commitments in an official statement.

"Unfortunately neither George or Lewis will be attending the media pen this evening as they recover from the exertions from this evening's race,” the statement read.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton did not speak to the media after Singapore GP

The media instead will receive quotes from the pair in Mercedes’ post-race press release following the race, as they recover from the physical challenge of event.

With humidity and temperatures already high around the streets of Singapore, drivers feel the intensity of the heat even more in the cockpit.

In addition to pushing relentlessly for 62 laps, drivers are also estimated to lose up to 4kg of sweat after the Singapore GP.

Hamilton and Russell were not the only exhausted drivers post race, with Franco Colapinto unable to speak to his Williams team after his first race at the street circuit.

